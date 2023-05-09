Utica's peregrine falcons welcome new hatchlings

UTICA, N.Y. – Astrid and Ares, the peregrine falcons who live at the Adirondack Bank building in downtown Utica, welcomed their first hatchlings of the year on Tuesday.
According to representatives from the Utica Peregrine Falcon Project, the first of four eggs hatched around 5:40 a.m., more than 60 hours after the first crack in the shell, also called the pipping stage. Then at 8:17 a.m., a second hatchling emerged.
Around noon, Ares, the male, brought food to the nest and Astrid fed the chicks for the first time.
The remaining two eggs will likely hatch over the next several days.
Ares and Astrid have had a total of 28 chicks since first making downtown Utica their home in 2014.