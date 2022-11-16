Utica's 'Polar Express' returns in full force this year

UTICA, N.Y. – The Adirondack Railroad's Polar Express returns with full service and a full cast on Friday, Nov. 18.
Trains depart Union Station in Utica and travel to the "North Pole" to pick up Santa. Along the ride, cast members act out the book, "The Polar Express."
Many cast members came from local schools.
Aiden Munjakovic is excited to perform on the train as a cast member after having enjoyed the train as a passenger in years past.
"It's a very personal experience," Munjakovic said. "Rather than just watching it on stage, you're part of it."
Aidin plays the know-it-all kid on the Polar Express.
He does know a lot about the train. He took it with his sister back in 2019.
The train didn't operate in 2020 due to the pandemic.
In 2021, it returned on a restricted basis.
"Last year, did run the Polar Express, but it was under a lot of restrictions," said Director of Passenger and Onboard Services of the Adirondack Railroad Erin Crowe. "There were a lot of things we couldn't provide last year, so we are really excited about it this year. There will be cocoa and there will be cookies on board."
Ten cars will run starting Friday and wrapping up Dec. 19 to pick up Santa at the North Pole. There are six Cocoa Class cars and four Coach Class cars.
Tickets sell quickly, but there are certain days that may still have availability.
Vince Sperrazza, Board of Directors for the Adirondack Railroad tells us most openings are on Thursdays and Sundays.
The characters for the Polar Express can't wait to put on the show.
"When I found out there were tryouts for the Polar Express, I said, 'oh, let me do this, let me try something new!" said Esteban Burgos, a 9th grader at Proctor in Utica.
"Not only are you getting the train ride," Munjakovic said, "You're getting snacks and entertainment! It's like a walking movie theater. As a performer in the moment, it's really fun to talk to people and play games and cheer people up. It's amazing!"
For others, it's a family tradition.
Arianna Rivera-Litz, from Sauquoit, says she brought her younger cousin. "It was fun for her, and it's also fun even for us. It's a family tradition to go."
Sperrazza said, "It feels like normal again. We are returning to normal not only with Polar Express, but with our regular trains too."
If you can't make the Polar Express, or maybe it's not your cup of hot cocoa, there are several trains that could serve as experience gifts for the new year.
The Cabin Fever train starts running in January and there are dates through April.
"Cabin fever is an opportunity to get out of the house, enjoy the outdoors," Crowe said. "We take a trip up to Remsen Depot and de-board there for open campfires that we cook s'mores on and have hot chocolate."
There's also the dinner train that starts around Valentine's Day on the 1954 Dome Car. The car has traveled the country from east coast to west coast and was acquired by the Adirondack Railroad with grant money. The car was refurbished during the pandemic and was ready to hit the tracks last year.
The dinner train is on the dome car and is a full-service dinner.
An Easter Bunny train and Mother's and Father's Day brunch trains are also in the 2023 lineup.
For more information or to book tickets, visit: adirondackrr.com.