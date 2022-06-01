Vernon Downs benefit concert to feature The Marshall Tucker Band

VERNON, N.Y. – The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel later this month and proceeds will benefit the Food Bank of Central New York.
Vernon Downs holds the concert to benefit the food pantry each year but had to skip it last year due to pandemic restrictions.
“Each year, we look forward to having our big show out at the track and generating as many ticket sales as we can to benefit the Food Bank,” says Director of Marketing at Vernon Downs Stephan Gibson. “Especially after the last few years with COVID-19, and last year’s show being canceled due to circumstances beyond our control, we look forward to a great show and presenting a large check to our partners at the Food Bank. Giving back to the community has always been very important to Mr. Gural and all of us at Vernon Downs. We’re looking forward to doing it again this summer.”
Over the past decade, Vernon Downs has donated $670,000 to the food pantry through benefit concerts, donation matches and other fundraisers.
The concert will take place on Thursday, June 30, at 8 p.m.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.