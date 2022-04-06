Vernon Downs racing season begins next weekend

VERNON, N.Y. – After a pandemic hiatus, harness racing season will kick off at Vernon Downs next weekend and run through November.
Opening Day is set for April 16, and the first 250 fans who arrive at the promotions desk after Race 3 will have a chance to get a free T-shirt and 2022 schedule magnet. There are also other promotions and giveaways planned throughout the season, according to Director of Marketing Stephen Gibson.
“After the last few years, we are excited to welcome racing fans back in the stands and look forward to a great season,” said Gibson. “We have new promotions lined up, as well as our popular Horseplay Car Giveaway. We will also have fireworks once again this year on July 2 following live racing. We invite fans of all ages to come check out the action each night to help make this our best season yet.”
There will also be a Kentucky Derby celebration at Vernon Downs on May 7 with food trucks, a special hat contest and other giveaways.
For more information about Vernon Downs racing, or to view the full 2022 racing schedule, click here.