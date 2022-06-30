Verona Beach State Park gears up for first Taste of Oneida County event

VERONA, N.Y. – The first-ever Taste of Oneida County event will be held at Verona Beach State Park on Friday to help celebrate the park’s 75th anniversary.
There will be live music as well as food and drinks from several local vendors, including Copper City Brewing, Villa Verona Vineyard, Arizona Taco’s, Teddy’s Treats, Savage Eats, Sarit’s Food Truck, Doughboy’s BBQ and more.
There will also be activities including a painting table for kids, the splash pad and yoga for all levels.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Dogs are welcome as long as they’re on a leash.
For more information and a full list of vendors, visit the event page on Facebook.