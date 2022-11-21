Versace Law Office named Rome Chamber Member of the Week

ROME, N.Y. -- Versace Law Office, P.C., was named Rome Chamber Member of the Week.
The Rome Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Meade Versace on the achievement at his office Monday.
“It is with great honor that my office is featured as Member of the Week. I have been practicing law for more than twenty-two years with Versace Law Office, P.C. Our firm is a general practice law firm which was established by my father, Rocco L. Versace in 1969. We have always taken great pride in meeting the legal needs of residents of the City of Rome. We would like to thank the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce for this recognition and for all that the Chamber of Commerce has done for Romans throughout the decades,” Versace said.
Versace Law Provides help with many areas including Personal Law, Bankruptcy Law, Non-Bankruptcy Law, Criminal Law, Traffic Law, Family Law, Real Property Law, and Probate Law to the area.
The office is located at 113 Rose Lane, Rome. You can call (315) 339-8574 for more information or to make an appointment.