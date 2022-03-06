Veteran's emotional support dog looking for a home

CHERRY VALLEY, NY - Cinnamon, a Pitbull mix emotional support dog has made her way from New York City to Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers in Cherry Valley in her quest for a new home.
Cinnamon's owner, John McGurk, a retired New York City Police Sargeant and an Air Force Veteran passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident in December.
His brothers contacted Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers after trying for months in New York City to find a new owner for Cinnamon.
"The two brothers who lost their other brother from a tragic accident in December contacted us," said Founder of Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers Liz Keller. "They were trying to find a home for her."
Cinnamon was the last of four dogs McGurk had rescued from animal shelters around New York City.
"They were very upset they couldn't find any help in the city to find a new home for her," Keller said. "The hands of fate and God's journey led them to us."
"We got in touch because they heard about the work we do with veterans," Keller said.
Keller tells us this special 7-year-old support dog is a special pup and would love to go to a home without other pets. She hopes Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers is only a short pit stop for this Pitbull mixed breed in her quest to find a new home and family.
"There was a moment when we unpacked all of her belongings," Keller said. "There was a little ornament with her and her name on it, and it really touched my heart to know how much this man loved this dog, and to think that no one would step up to take her on."
If you'd like to meet Cinnamon or one of the other 20 dogs up for adoption right, call (917) 553-0591. You can also email info@rescuedogsrescuesoldiers.org.