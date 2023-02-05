 Skip to main content
Victorian Valentines on display at Oneida Co. History Center

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County History Center is hosting an exhibit now through March 5, displaying a large selection of Victorian era and vintage Valentines.

Many from the Proctor family collection will be on display in this pop-up exhibit. The collection spans from the 1880s - 1930s. 

Children of all ages are invited to visit the History Center to make old-fashioned handmade cards. Cut, paste, and decorate with provided materials. Art projects are designed for ages four and up.

 The History Center is open Tue.- Sat 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM.   

The special exhibit of cards will be on display through March 4.

