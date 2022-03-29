Vietnam War-era veterans honored during pinning ceremony in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Veterans were honored during a ceremony in Utica Tuesday for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
A pinning ceremony was held at the 50 Forward Mohawk Valley Parkway Center to honor veterans from the Vietnam War era who served between November 1955 and May 1975.
The Parkway Center has been honoring veterans on this day since 2017.
"It is important to remember this because these men and women served our country and they served our country, came back home and didn't get the welcome that they deserved. They put their families on hold, a lot of folks lost their lives and this is the recognition that we need to give them to let them know we thank you, we honor you and we welcome you home,” said Candy Curry, the event chairperson.
Curry says six pins were presented to veterans during Tuesday’s ceremony.
Members of the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America were also there to present the colors ahead of the ceremony.