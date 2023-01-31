View offering weekly art classes for children and families in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The View Center for Arts and Culture in Old Forge will be offering weekly "mommy and me" arts and crafts drop-ins every Wednesday, as a way to let children create memories while spending quality time with loved ones.
Drop-ins are welcome anytime between 2:30 and 4 p.m. There will be a variety of crafts to take part in. Pottery Manager Alaina Hall will also be there to help.
Projects will include pots, air dry clay, collage, painting, drawing and more. There will be a $5 fee per child to cover the cost of materials.
The View welcomes all loved ones and their children to come to the events, not just moms. Whether you're a dad, grandparent, aunt, uncle, friend or family, all are welcome.