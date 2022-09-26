Village of Frankfort officials holding public information meeting on comprehensive plan for future

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Village of Frankfort officials are developing a Comprehensive Plan to help them make policy and capital project decisions. As part of the project, a public information meeting will be held Monday evening.
The meeting will be held at the Frankfort-Schuyler Central School on Palmer Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the planning process and be able to provide input on the future of the downtown area.
