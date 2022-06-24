Vintage snowmobiles on display in Old Forge this weekend

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – It’s officially summer, but several people will gather in Old Forge this weekend to celebrate a winter sport during the 17th annual National Vintage Snowmobile Show.
The show will be held Friday through Sunday at the George T. Hilterbrant Recreation Center, 201 North St., with more than 400 sleds on display.
The show itself will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission is $10 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday or $12 for the whole weekend.
The event is organized by the Central Adirondack Association.