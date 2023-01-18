Virtual job fair taking place on Jan. 31

UTICA, N.Y. -- A virtual job fair will take place on Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for businesses and individuals searching for jobs in the area.
Those businesses or individuals can attend this free, virtual event, from all six counties in the region including, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
“We are looking forward to using this event to provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to explore both jobs and resources available through our RADAR grant. We provide free in-person and online Pre-Apprenticeship learning/training programs to eligible job seekers who are interested in participating in a Registered Apprenticeship program, which is a pathway to a good-paying career," Project Director, Sommer Edwards said.
The link and QR code to register for the event, can be found by clicking here. To learn more about the learning/training grant programs and services, click here.
The event is sponsored by local organizations, the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.