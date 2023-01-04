Virtual town hall for nonprofits in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Jan. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- A virtual town hall will be held by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties for nonprofits that serve those counties, on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.
Topics at the meeting will include finance, community investment, development, marketing, Mohawk Valley Gives, nonprofit survey results, neighborhood revitalization and funding opportunities. Those who attend will have the chance to meet with staff and learn more about the Community Foundation. The organization's 2023 community investment strategies will also be talked about.
If you wish to attend the event, registration is a requirement and can be done on their website.