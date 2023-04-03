Volunteer sign-ups now open for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mega Build

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Sleep in Heavenly Peace is preparing to hold its three-day Mega Build event next month to construct more than 300 beds for local children in need of a place to sleep.
The organization is looking for volunteers and donations ahead of the Mega Build, which will take place May 5 -7 at 55 Oriskany Blvd. in Yorkville.
"We are thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Build event,” said Brian Maneen, chapter president. "Our goal is to provide a comfortable and safe place for children to sleep, and we know that the beds we build will make a real difference in the lives of the children who receive them. We encourage everyone in the community to get involved in this important cause.”
The organization has a current backlog of 175 beds. Volunteers help make the 300-bed goal possible.
Shifts will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. People willing to volunteer their time to help build the beds can sign up for a shift online here.
Each twin bed also comes with a new pillow and comforter set. Bedding and monetary donations will be accepted throughout the three-day event.
Since it launched in August 2021, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built and delivered 973 beds to children in Oneida and Herkimer counties.