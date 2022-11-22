Volunteers from the Red Cross help three locals following a fire in Utica Monday

UTICA, NY -- Volunteers from the American Red Cross helped three people following a fire that occurred on Warren Street in Utica, Monday.
Financial assistance was given by the organization to help pay for shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits that contained personal care items. Red Cross staff and volunteers will stay available to help those affected by the fire until they can get back on their feet.
If you would like to donate to the Red Cross you can visit their website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you want to volunteer with the organization in your community, you can visit their website to find out how.