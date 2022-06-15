Volunteers needed to keep an eye on new peregrine falcon fledglings in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The newest peregrine falcons in downtown Utica took their first flight Tuesday and officially became fledglings – but they still need practice and guidance.
At this age, the fledglings are still learning how and where to land, and still need their parents to teach them how to hunt.
The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project pulls together a group of people at this stage for ‘fledgewatch’ – so they can help to rescue the fledglings if needed.
The project is still seeking volunteers to stop by the upper parking lot behind Grace Church with lawn chairs and binoculars to help keep an eye out for the baby falcons.
Project founder, Deborah Saltis, started this effort eight years ago and says with the help of volunteers, there have been eight rescues over that time.
The nesting box for the two adult peregrine falcons, Ares and Astrid, is right outside her office window in the Adirondack Bank building.
Saltis says she finds the falcons fascinating.
“They are just amazing fliers. I've never seen a bird fly like a peregrine falcon. They're cool. They know how to use the wind to their advantage, they do some really cool stuff with babies,” she said. “The babies have to learn to catch in the air. How they learn to do that is the parents bring food in and they're flying upright. The baby flies toward the parent upside down and grabs the food from mom and dad. It's cool to see.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information on the Falcon Watch Utica Facebook page.
The parking lot is located at the corner of Elizabeth and Genesee streets.