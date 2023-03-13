Volunteers sought to help plan Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts

REMSEN, N.Y. – Planning is underway for the 2023 Remsen Barn Festival and volunteers and members are needed to help organize.
The event is a juried arts and crafts festival with more than 250 exhibitors as well as food and entertainment.
The people behind the scenes help make the event run smoothly, including those who help with traffic flow, coordinate vendors and plan advertising, among other things.
Anyone interested in participating in the planning process can attend the next monthly meeting on March 28 at the Remsen Elementary School at 7 p.m.
For more information, email RemsenBarnFOTA@gmail.com or visit: remsenbarnfestival.org.
This year’s festival will be held Sept. 23 -24.