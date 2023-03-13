 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 18
inches. Heavy snowfall amounts greater than 20 inches are
possible in the Catskills above 1300 feet and in the hills south
of Syracuse. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates tonight into tomorrow
morning could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highest snow
accumulations will be across higher terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

Volunteers sought to help plan Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts

Remsen Barn Festival

The 2023 Remsen Barn Festival will be held Sept. 23 - 24.

REMSEN, N.Y. – Planning is underway for the 2023 Remsen Barn Festival and volunteers and members are needed to help organize.

The event is a juried arts and crafts festival with more than 250 exhibitors as well as food and entertainment.

The people behind the scenes help make the event run smoothly, including those who help with traffic flow, coordinate vendors and plan advertising, among other things.

Anyone interested in participating in the planning process can attend the next monthly meeting on March 28 at the Remsen Elementary School at 7 p.m.

For more information, email RemsenBarnFOTA@gmail.com or visit: remsenbarnfestival.org.

This year’s festival will be held Sept. 23 -24.

