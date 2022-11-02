Volunteers sought to help seniors with shoveling this winter

With winter around the corner, the Oneida County Office for the Aging and 50 Forward Mohawk Valley are partnering again to connect seniors with volunteers willing to shovel the entrances and walkways around their homes when it snows.
"There is a great need for this service and we had some amazing volunteers that helped last year and our hopes are to see this program continue to grow throughout the county as snow removal is particularly challenging for our seniors and providing this volunteer service has great impact in helping them remain independent,” said Kelly Walters, executive director of 50 Forward.
Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to 50 Forward at 315-235-2029.