Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Volunteers sought to help with annual Rome Clean and Green

ROME, N.Y. -- The City of Rome is looking for volunteers to help the local Clean and Green team clean up the community as part of the annual Great American Cleanup.

Each year, local businesses, organizations and residents spend a day cleaning up litter in local parks, waterways and neighborhoods to beautify the city.

“After the winter, you see litter strewn all over the place and that just happens. We know people litter but a lot of that happens from debris flying out of trash vehicles and things like that. We just want to help our city and get that cleaned up,” said Jake DiBari of Positively Rome.

To register to participate, visit the Rome Clean and Gree Facebook page or www.ohswa.org.

Volunteers will meet at city hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

