Volunteers sought to help with annual Rome Clean and Green

ROME, N.Y. -- The City of Rome is looking for volunteers to help the local Clean and Green team clean up the community as part of the annual Great American Cleanup.
Each year, local businesses, organizations and residents spend a day cleaning up litter in local parks, waterways and neighborhoods to beautify the city.
“After the winter, you see litter strewn all over the place and that just happens. We know people litter but a lot of that happens from debris flying out of trash vehicles and things like that. We just want to help our city and get that cleaned up,” said Jake DiBari of Positively Rome.
To register to participate, visit the Rome Clean and Gree Facebook page or www.ohswa.org.
Volunteers will meet at city hall at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.