Voting opens for new downtown Utica mural design

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials in Utica have unveiled the four final mural concepts that may replace the sunburst in downtown Utica.
The four artists were chosen out of a pool of 28 who expressed interest in the project.
Here are the finalists:
Amber Art & Design from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Carlos Barboza from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Rafael Blanco from Chicago, Illinois
Steven Teller from St. Augustine, Florida
The public can vote for their favorite design in person at Munson or Utica City Hall through May 5.
“I have said all along that this process should be open to the public and the public should ultimately select such an important piece of art,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “The Sunburst has been a part of Utica for decades. It is our hope that whatever the public decides should replace it, equally stands the test of time.”
In addition to the new mural, all of Liberty Bell Park will be renovated using funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.