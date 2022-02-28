Wagner Farms donating portion of sales to help Ukraine

ROME, N.Y. – Wagner Farms is planning to donate 10% of the money from its sale of sunflower-related items this spring to help the people in Ukraine.
Owner Ron Wagner says 32% of the world’s sunflower production comes out of Ukraine, and the country also producer the most sunflower seeds.
Anyone who buys sunflower field season passes or cut-stem flowers will be contributing to the relief funding.
Wagner Farms also sells Ukrainian garlic, and 50% of those sales will also be donated.
Wagner says the money will go to organizations that give the highest percentage of the donations directly to the country and its people.