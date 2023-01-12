Wagner Farms in Rome closing after 25 years in business

ROME, N.Y. – After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms on Old Oneida Road in Rome will soon be closing.
Owner Ronald Wagner says the decision to close has been a long time coming, and inflation left him with no choice.
“Across the board 56% increase in growing costs this year, no matter what we do prices have gone up anywhere between 20% and 175% on supplies. We cant pass that on to our customers,” he said.
The property has been for sale since December and Wagner says he hopes to pass on the torch to someone else soon.
In the interim, the farm will still produce popcorn, frozen food items and other farm products.
All inventory will be 25% off until it's gone.