Water, dry ice distribution centers set up in Herkimer County as thousands await power restoration

HERKIMER COUNTY -- More than 20,000 homes and businesses were without power across the region as of Wednesday afternoon following several inches of heavy snowfall.
In Herkimer County more than 7,000 were without power.
Otsego County had 10,000 without power, including the SUNY Oneonta campus. Power was restored to the SUNY Oneonta campus this afternoon.
Oneida County had more than 3,800 without power as of Wednesday afternoon.
As National Grid and NYSEG crews worked on the power lines to restore electricity to residents and businesses, National Grid also provided another form of assistance.
At the Middleville Fire Department, people living in Herkimer County could pick up dry ice and bottled water throughout the day.
The same service was provided at the Whitesboro Fire Department for Oneida County residents without power.
National Grid reps tell us they had 3,000 pounds of dry ice and three pallets of bottled water to distribute at the Middleville Fire Department.
People from Frankfort, Schuyler, Newport, Middleville and Trenton were lining up when our crews were at the fire department.
Some were coming to pick the supplies up for themselves. Others were picking up supplies for family members who have lost power.
James Huyck of Middleville and his grandson were picking up supplies for his mother and father-in-law.
Huyck said, "They live in the west neighborhood. They won't have power until at least Friday or maybe Saturday."
"We are getting some dry ice and some water for them so that they have something," Huyck said. "They are 88 and 89 years old."
"They have 12 children, so everyone pitches in and buys water, gets food, and so on," Huyk said.
Larry Dupont was picking up a case of water for a family member in Newport. He said the whole family is pitching in to help.
"My aunt is 90," Dupont said. "The power went out and I came down to get some water for them. They have a wood stove so they have some heat. They're doing pretty good other than being cold."
The entire family is doing their part.
National Grid reps tell us if they can't get power restored, they will be back at the Middleville Fire Department again on Thursday from noon until 4 p.m.