Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society.
The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well as company contributions.
The American Cancer Society will use the donation to fund research, education, advocacy and patient services.
“We are very grateful for the support of Enchanted Forest Water Safari employees and patrons. Their generosity will help us find new & better ways of detecting and treating breast cancer, as well as supporting those who are currently battling the disease,” Sr. Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, Robert Elinskas said.
For more information about the American Cancer Society you can visit their website.