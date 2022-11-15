 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN... Till 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... A wintry mix changing to rain by daybreak.
The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the
higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday

  • 0
Cooperstown Mural

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage.

Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created.

"We thought the outside of the Visitor Center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community," Cooperstown Chamber Executive Director, Tara Burke said.

The goal of the project was to encourage the presence of public art in the area. The Chamber will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 18th at 10:30 a.m.

