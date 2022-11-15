"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage.
Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created.
"We thought the outside of the Visitor Center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community," Cooperstown Chamber Executive Director, Tara Burke said.
The goal of the project was to encourage the presence of public art in the area. The Chamber will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 18th at 10:30 a.m.