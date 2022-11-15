'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. --
Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible.
"We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
The goal of the project was to encourage the presence of public art in the area. The Chamber will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 18 at 10:30 a.m.