Welsh community celebrates heritage at Utica City Hall on St. David's Day

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Welsh community didn’t let the snow stop them from showing up to a flag-raising ceremony at Utica City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate their heritage.
March 1 is St. David’s Day, which honors the patron saint of Wales.
The Welsh were among the first to immigrate to America, and they helped shape the country’s economic and political culture.
The flag’s red dragon is one of the main symbols of Wales and can be seen in Remsen, where many Welsh settled.
“Oneida County was the center of Welsh immigration to the United States," said James Griffith, president of St. David’s Society of Utica. "And many of the founding fathers of the United States were Welsh, including John Adams, a good Welsh name, and others. And we've always had a tradition of remembering our forefathers, and foremothers, and we're proud of our heritage.”
The St. David’s Society of Utica focuses on preserving Welsh heritage in Central New York through various events and activities.