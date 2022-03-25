Westmoreland prepares for Area All-State Music Festival

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - The Westmoreland Central School District Music Department is hosting the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Zone 4 Area All-State Music Festival on Saturday, Mar. 26.
200 of the best student musicians from high schools in Oneida, Herkimer, and Oswego counties which make up Zone 4 will perform at the music festival.
Around 600 musicians auditioned virtually due to the pandemic suspending in-person audition. Musicians had to score a 97 or higher on their performance to be a part of NYSSMA.
Emily Davis, music teacher and co-chair, said the students were sent music at the beginning of January and have been practicing with teachers and with their peers.
"They all get to come in and collaborate with other musicians that are the same age and that have the same passion and the same drive," said Davis.
Student musicians will participate in one of four ensembles- string orchestra, concert band, mixed choir, and treble choir.
Alayna Krom, a senior at Westmoreland High School, said that she plans on using her experience from the Area All-State Music Festival by participating in choir and musical theater in college.
"It's really exciting it's been a whole experience whole process to get here and we love the conductor he's so much fun," said Krom.
The festival will take place at Westmoreland Jr./Sr. High School Gym on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2:00 p.m.
Both the instrumental and choral concerts are open to the public, tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students.