What you can and can't plant in CNY with plant hardiness zone changes

ORISKANY, N.Y. - With Saturday's temperatures quickly rising into the 60's, and no, it's not an April Fool's joke, many Central New Yorkers will want to get outside and perhaps even plant some seeds.
There are some seeds that can be planted outside this early. They include peas, spinach and onions according to Holly Wise, the consumer horticulture education expert at Cornell Cooperative Extension Oneida County.
Other seeds can be started inside to get a jumpstart on the growing season.
Wise tells us tomatoes, peppers and eggplant are good seeds to start inside now because this gives these plants a longer growing season. They can be planted outside after the last frost.
Due to growing zone changes that just happened in 2023, there may be more plants, vegetables and shrubs that can grow in your region that perhaps couldn't before.
The last time the growing zones changed for the Mohawk Valley region was more than ten years ago, back in 2012.
Wise helped us take a closer look at the zone map changes.
The map can be found by clicking here.
Before planting, growers will want to look at the updated map and then the back of their seed packet or plant, or have a conversation with the greenhouse where they are purchasing their plants to ensure they have the hardiness to grow locally.
"Shrubs are all marked on hardiness zone maps," Wise said. "Different growers have different varieties out. Maybe some that we couldn't grow years ago, but we can now."
Thanks to a generous donation of seed packets from an anonymous donor, Cornell Cooperative Extension is able to give out free seed packets along with instructions at locations around the region including libraries, children programs and the Oneida County Public Market while supplies last.
While our crews were at the facility, volunteers were busy packing up the seeds, labels and instructions. The volunteers were happy to be able to share the joy of gardening with people who maybe have never gardened before.