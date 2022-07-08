'What's Upstate' website aims to attract people to the Mohawk Valley by promoting all the area has to offer

UTICA, N.Y. – The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce worked with other agencies to launch a new initiative Friday to attract people to the Mohawk Valley.
“What’s Upstate” is a new regional website with videos, photos and links highlighting local attractions, restaurants, events and employment opportunities.
There are also stories from local residents sharing why they choose to live and work in the Mohawk Valley.
The project is a collaboration between the Utica chamber, The Community Foundation, The Genesis Group, Herkimer County Chamber of Commerce, Mohawk Valley EDGE, Oneida County Tourism, Rome Area Chamber of Commerce and The Fountainhead Group.
“One of the ways that makes this project unique, is it is a true collaboration. A project with partners working together to achieve one goal, the growth of our community,” said Kari Puleo, executive director of the Utica chamber.
To see what the What’s Upstate website has to offer, click here.