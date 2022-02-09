Which Valentine's Day gift items are recyclable?

It’s almost Valentine’s Day – the holiday where loved ones get tokens of appreciation in the form of flowers, cards and candy. But which of those are recyclable?
The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority says most gift wraps and containers are not recyclable, which is why it’s important to recycle what you can.
While candy wrappers are not recyclable, flowers can be placed in green waste bins, and some mailers from online orders can be recycled at retailers.
“If you're ordering things online, you might be getting these bubble mailers. These are recyclable, but only at retail locations. You can bring them back to stores like Lowes and Home Depot; Aldi has bins for them, usually right when you walk in, and you can put all your plastic film, which includes bubble wrap, plastic bags, bread bags – and they will be recycled, but they cant go into the regular recycling bin,” said Samantha Brown from OHSWA.
If you're ordering a romantic dinner in -- most lightweight cardboard food containers are recyclable, as well as pizza boxes.
To look up specific items to see if they’re recyclable, click here.