Whitesboro FD receives water rescue equipment

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - A new water raft and protective gear was unveiled Monday at Whitesboro Fire Department. The gear includes a defibrillator, protective suits, and boots, reach poles for ice and pool rescues, and additional helmets.
Whitesboro Mayor Robert Friedlander, says the defibrillator cost $30,000 and the raft and equipment were about $7,500.
Friedlander says the department received reimbursement of equipment ruined in the 2019 floods from FEMA. The reimbursement only covers the cost of the raft and protective equipment.
Fire Chief George Massorotti said the department asked the village board for resources because they mostly relied on mutual aid from Oriskany but they weren't always available.
Massorotti said, "On occasion, they may be deployed someplace else one of the floods they were downstate and we didn't have them so we relied on the Office of Prevention and Fire Control but that takes time." He added, "So we saw the need now with the water training facility up in Oriskany, we put a bunch of the firefighters through the class and once they were trained we approached the village and said it's time we get equipment so that if we get another flood, hopefully, we don't so that we can go right in and start evacuating people from their homes."
Six firefighters have been trained to perform water rescues and the Chief says they're looking to have an additional six trained by the end of this year.