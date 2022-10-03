Wider sidewalks to be installed throughout Wankel Park

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri together with the Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL), announced the creation of accessible pathways throughout Wankel Park in South Utica. This project is one of the first steps in a $5 million plan to make all of Utica’s parks accessible for all.
The $1.4 million being used to create accessible pathways is a result of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative.
Utica has initiated several other projects to make the cities parks friendlier including, the design and build of an accessible playground at Thomas R. Proctor Park, the design and build of an accessible zip line and stage at Kemble Park and now the wider sidewalk project.
The RCIL is one of the area’s most impactful not-for-profits and has worked with the city on several issues including police reform, rebuilding City Hall’s bathrooms and access and inclusion.