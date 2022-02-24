Willie's Gourmet Café opens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The owners of Willie’s Bagel Café on North Genesee Street in Utica opened another location on Oriskany Street West Thursday.
Willie, his family, Mayor Robert Palmieri and other community members gathered to cut the ribbon at Willie’s Gourmet Café in the old Patio Drive-In location.
"My father, Willie, he has the honor to work with his kids, he taught us what we know and even here today, he has his mother, he has his aunts, they all traveled from New York City just to be here on this special day for him,” said Willie’s daughter, Jennifer Rodriguez.
While the business is expanding, so is the menu. Wraps and soups will be added, along with the signature bagels.
A complimentary buffet was also offered at the grand opening event, as well as a raffle.