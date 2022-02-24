 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Willie's Gourmet Café opens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The owners of Willie’s Bagel Café on North Genesee Street in Utica opened another location on Oriskany Street West Thursday.

Willie, his family, Mayor Robert Palmieri and other community members gathered to cut the ribbon at Willie’s Gourmet Café in the old Patio Drive-In location.

"My father, Willie, he has the honor to work with his kids, he taught us what we know and even here today, he has his mother, he has his aunts, they all traveled from New York City just to be here on this special day for him,” said Willie’s daughter, Jennifer Rodriguez.

While the business is expanding, so is the menu. Wraps and soups will be added, along with the signature bagels.

A complimentary buffet was also offered at the grand opening event, as well as a raffle.

