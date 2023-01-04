 Skip to main content
Win a year or free ice cream or coffee from Stewart's this year

UTICA, N.Y. -- Stewart’s Shops is hosting a twelve-month ‘Make Your Own’ Prize Contest series, each month hosting a Stewart’s themed online contest. 

Each contest will be announced on the first Friday of every month on their social media and website. Each winner will get to choose between a year's worth of free ice cream (52 half gallons) or coffee (180 twelve ounce coffee certificates and a $280 Stewarts My Money Card) as a prize. 

The person who wins the final prize of the year will be not only get their choice of a year’s worth of ice cream or coffee, but the opportunity to take a private tour of the Stewart’s Dairy Plant with Gary Dake, president of Stewart’s Shop.

More details will be posted on the Stewart's website and social media pages on Jan. 6.

 

