Winners announced for Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority's recycling challenge

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority held its sixth Plastic Film Recycling Challenge for schools this past fall, to educate students on how to recycle the material.
16 schools within Oneida and Herkimer Counties took part in the challenge. They had five weeks to collect plastic film to recycle. Students and teachers then weighed the plastic and delivered it to retailers who participated, where it was recycled instead of thrown in the trash.
A total of 3,550 pounds of plastic film were collected and recycled during the five weeks.
Winners for Elementary Schools were:
First Place: Sauquoit Elementary School, 1,194 pounds of plastic film.
Second Place: Poland Elementary School, 695 pounds of plastic film.
Winners for Middle/High Schools were:
First Place: Remsen Jr./Sr. High School, 568 pounds of plastic film.
Second Place: Holland Patent Middle School, 240 pounds of plastic film.
Because of their hard work, the Utica Zoomobile will visit Sauquoit Elementary School and Remsen Jr./Sr. High School will receive their choice of either a Cornhole Set or a lunch period with KISS FM DJ. All schools that participated will receive a plaque for their efforts.
The following items can be recycled at participating stores and retailers and not put in your recycling bin:
- Grocery Bags
- Bread Bags
- Case Overwrap
- Dry Cleaning Bags
- Newspaper Sleeves
- Ice Bags
- Wood Pellet Bags
- Reclosable Bags
- Produce Bags
- Bubble Wrap
- Salt Bags
- Cereal Bags
- Plastic Bubble Mailing Envelopes
If you have a plastic film item and you're not sure if it can be recycled simply try and stretch the item. If it is stretched it can be dropped off for recycling.