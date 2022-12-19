Winners chosen for Anita Stevens Swan Christmas Raffle

UTICA, N.Y. -- The winners have been chosen for the Anita Stevens Swan Humane Society's, annual Christmas Raffle.
The winners are:
- 1st Place, $5,000: Laurie Ross from Sherrill
- 2nd Place, $1,000: Joan Scalise from Utica
- 3rd Place, $500: Gail Kulaga from New York Mills
The shelter is full and in need of adopters. They are also always in need of wet and canned cat food, treats for dogs, blankets, sheets and towels.
All the money donated was matched by Staffworks and will support the animals at the shelter.