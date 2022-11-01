Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One lucky person who purchased a Powerball ticket at Parkway Drugs in Utica is about to be $2 million richer following Monday night’s drawing.
According to the New York Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at the Parkway Drugs on French Road.
The winning ticket had all five numbers without the Powerball. Typically the prize in that scenario is $1 million, but the person likely added the Power Play, which doubled the payout.
A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Stewart’s Shop on North Ann Street in Little Falls. To win $50,000, players must match four numbers and the Powerball.
Monday’s winning numbers were: 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with a Powerball of 13.
The jackpot is up to $1.2 billion after no one matched all five numbers with the Powerball. The next drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 2.