Winter Energy Fair at Utica Rec Center set for Dec. 14

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Winter Energy Fair, helping individuals get help with different programs for older adults, will be held in Utica on Dec. 14.
County officials will be on hand to help individuals with programs related to energy affordability, weatherization, energy efficiency and services will all be available.
The fair will also educate those attending on other programs and services such as nutrition and transportation, provided through offices for the aging. The Phase 1 arrears relief program will accept applications until Dec. 31 from low-income households that are not currently enrolled in their utility’s low-income bill discount program.
The fair is free and open to the public, located at the Utica Recreation Center.