Witness live glassmaking at Fenimore Art Museum this week

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Mobile Hotshop from The Corning Museum of Glass will be putting on demonstrations at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown through July 17.
The outdoor presentations will feature hot-glassmaking techniques as part of “You Design It; We Make It!” and “Don’t Try This At Home.”
During the design demonstrations, glassmakers will choose a submitted drawing to make in glass. The other sessions will feature glassmaking with more information on the science of glass and its hidden properties.
The free events will be held at the following times each day: 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The 11:15 a.m. sessions are tailored specifically for kids.
For more information, click here.