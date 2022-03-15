Women's History Month: Hair Kreations by Patience perseveres through pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. - March is Women's History Month which gives people a chance to celebrate the contributions and achievements of women. NewsChannel 2 highlights how one woman and business owner persevered through the pandemic.
Patience Titus, owner of Hair Kreations located in Utica said she opened her salon in February 2020 and was shut down due to COVID-19 a month later. Titus said although the pandemic closed everything down, she continued to work on adding final touches to the salon and customizing wigs.
Hair Kreations was able to reopen under CDC guidelines four months later. Titus said she remained uncertain about letting people into the salon due to how close and personal you have to get with the clients.
Titus said, "It just was like you didn't know what it was going to be, the future for the pandemic and as for a hairdresser because it's the fact that you worked with people very close."
When CDC guidelines started to relax, so did staff and clients. Titus says her priority is making sure her clients are comfortable so wearing a mask is up to the clients.
Coming out of the pandemic was hard but clients say coming through these doors at Hair Kreations by Patience gave them a sense of confidence they needed.
Keishla Acevedo, a client of Hair Kreations, said her time during the pandemic was challenging due to her being pregnant during the pandemic. Acevedo said she was excited to see Patience and come into the salon.
Acevedo said, "I gave birth and I was just a hot mess taking care of my newborn and my four-year-old so I was just all over the place and I was like I need a change...I called Patience and said hey like please help me, I need help."
Tyiesha Cabrera, another client of Hair Kreation, said she gets a boost of confidence every time she leaves the salon.
"You know to walk in and you feel like you were encaged and finally you can come out and again do something for yourself and you're surrounded by people who genuinely want to make you feel good, that just felt amazing you know," said Cabrera. "You couldn't tell me anything when I walked out of here."
Like many, Patience knows she isn't alone when it comes to the many things women juggle. Patience is also a mom and a wife and said she's big on empowering women because doing it all isn't impossible.
Titus offered advice to others and said, "I have to juggle three different hats now that I'm a business owner...to balance out, don't stress yourself out because everything falls in place."
Women's History Month was established to celebrate contributions women have made to the United States and recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American History.