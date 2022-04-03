Woodhaven Wildlife Receives Grant

CHADWICK, N.Y.- The Woodhaven wildlife center won a two-thousand dollars contest organized by Central New York Tuesday.
The wildlife center offers service to injured wildlife and helps them heal. Woodhaven then releases animals once they are fully healed. The center relies solely on donation so an award like this helps them greatly.
"I couldn’t have gotten this without all of the support that I got. just all kind of organizations put this on their Facebook page, and I just want to thank everyone for all of their hard work for getting us this donation, President Judy Cusworth said. "It floored me, I never really realized how much support we got until this happened."
The center says they plan to use the money on a new aerator to help keep their pond open year-round and cages among other things.