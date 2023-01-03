Woodland Farm Brewery opens Boonville taproom ahead of 7th anniversary celebration

MARCY, N.Y. – Woodland Farm Brewery recently opened its taproom in Boonville just in time for its seven-year anniversary celebration.
The Marcy brewery opened in 2016 and since then has added a kitchen, expanded the taproom and doubled its brewing capacity.
Woodland will celebrate its anniversary with an event on Jan. 6 featuring music and new beers to try, including Rum Batch 7 and Maple Rye Batch 7. Tips collected during the event will be donated to Autism Speaks.
The new Boonville taproom opened just before Christmas in the historic Hulbert House on Main Street. Bottles and drafts of the new beers will be available in Marcy and Boonville.