Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m.
Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, including the classic canoe and kayak race and annual parade as well as the lumberjack and lumberjill championships.
The field days take place on the fairgrounds but visitors can park at the high school on Route 294.
