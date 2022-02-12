Woods Valley Ski team take notes from the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

WESTERNVILLE, NY (WKTV) - The world watched an emotional slip by Olympic Alpine Skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week.
The Woods Valley Ski team was watching too, taking notes and learning valuable lessons from the 2022 Winter Games.
Kaelyn Barry, a ninth-grader in Whitesboro joined the ski team when she was ten, which she says is late for a skier, but adds it's never too late to join a sport you'll love for a lifetime.
Barry has been watching the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
"I watched the Slalom the other night with Mikaela Shiffrin," Barry said. "It's sad that she ended up not finishing, but it just goes to show you how much of a mental sports ski racing is."
It's a mental sport at any age.
For ten-year-old ski racer James Vaccaro, it's also a sport that requires focus.
"I focus pretty good when I'm up there," Vaccaro said. "I try at least."
Vaccaro watched Shiffrin's run closely and learned from it.
"She good but her first race she got a little too low," Vacarro said. "It was still good."
For Barry, it's also freeing.
"I think it's the adrenaline," Barry said. "It's being able to do your own thing and it's a free feeling."
The coaches for the Woods Valley Ski Team are also watching their skiers as they take note of the Olympic successes and mistakes.
Coach Tyson Brooks, who has been at it for ten years, tells us when he started coaching there were about 15 ski team members. The team has grown to more than 40 today, with seven coaches.
He sees his ski racers watching the Olympics and learning valuable lessons.
"They're watching the technical aspect of it," Brooks said. "And that's good."
But there's something more important than any technical skill these coaches can teach.
"We are teaching them something about competition and how to ski," Brooks said. "The intention is to teach them how to ski and to love to ski for a lifetime no matter how great a racer they turn out to be."
From what the skiers told us, it would appear it's working.
"I really just want to have fun with it for my high school career, because that's what it's all about," Barry said.
As for Vaccaro, he's not going to stop skiing anytime soon.
"I think I will do it for a while, probably until I can't anymore," Vaccaro said.
As for coach Brooks, between coaching and watching the Winter Olympics, he'll sleep when it's spring.
"I'm losing a lot of sleep with the time change in Beijing," Brooks said, "Watching all of it!"