Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 1 inch per
hour at times between 1 AM and 7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Woodsmen's Field Days scheduled to return this summer for 75th year

Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days will return to Boonville this summer after taking a pandemic hiatus the past two years.

Organizers announced this week the field days would return for its 75th event at the Oneida County Fairgrounds Aug. 19 -21.

The program for this summer’s event hasn’t been released yet, but fan favorites like the lumberjack and lumberjill contests are expected to return.

Because of the financial impact of canceling the field days for the past two years, Executive Coordinator Phyllis White said additional volunteers, sponsors and donors will be needed to operate this year’s event.

For more information, call the office at 315-942-4593 or email: fielddays@aol.com.

