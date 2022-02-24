Woodsmen's Field Days scheduled to return this summer for 75th year

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The New York State Woodsmen’s Field Days will return to Boonville this summer after taking a pandemic hiatus the past two years.
Organizers announced this week the field days would return for its 75th event at the Oneida County Fairgrounds Aug. 19 -21.
The program for this summer’s event hasn’t been released yet, but fan favorites like the lumberjack and lumberjill contests are expected to return.
Because of the financial impact of canceling the field days for the past two years, Executive Coordinator Phyllis White said additional volunteers, sponsors and donors will be needed to operate this year’s event.
For more information, call the office at 315-942-4593 or email: fielddays@aol.com.