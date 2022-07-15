World Series of Bocce returns to Toccolana Club in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The World Series of Bocce returned to Rome Thursday night following a pandemic hiatus.
The tournament is held at the Toccolana Club on East Dominick Street and offers more than $30,000 in prize money, collectively. There are 98 teams in the open division and 33 in the women’s division.
In addition to the bocce action, there will be live music and food throughout the four-day event.
"The atmosphere -- it's going to be great food, live music, competitions, skills competitions; there's gonna be gameplay with people who are very skilled and very passionate about the game, and there's gonna be a lot of strategy involved. And sometimes you're gonna see people getting a little heated with one another and that's fun to watch as well,” said Joe Mellace, master of ceremonies.
People have traveled internationally and from various parts of the U.S. to attend and participate in the event each year.
This year's tournament will continue through Sunday, July 17.