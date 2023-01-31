YMCA of Greater Tri-Valley offering Vacation Fun Club during upcoming school break

TRI-VALLEY, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be offering a daily enrichment program during the upcoming school vacation, for children in kindergarten through age 12.
Registration is now open for YMCA Vacation Fun Club in Oneida, Rome and Whitesboro. The club will be offered from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. for students from any school district. Registration can be done online. Students can enjoy arts and crafts, physical fitness, science, character development, outdoor play and more.
“The vacation fun club program offers inclusive, age-appropriate fitness, arts and sciences and character development activities in a safe and affordable environment. We continue to follow COVID safety precautions recommended by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and the New York State Department of Health,” YMCA Regional Childcare Director, Holly Panebianco said.
The cost is a daily rate of $50 for YMCA members for their first child and $45 for their second. Non-member rates are $60 for their first child and $55 for their second. Each child is asked to bring lunch, healthy snacks, a water bottle, swimsuit, towel, sneakers and outside play clothes.