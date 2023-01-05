YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley assigns new director of development

ROME, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley announced their new director of development, Briana Greco-Bossone Thursday.
Greco will lead the fundraising efforts for the new YMCA in Rome and work on the annual giving campaign, endowment development and donor relations.
Prior to this role, Greco served as program manager for community development and grants at Central New York Home Health Network and was development coordinator for Cerebral Palsy of the Mohawk Valley and The Community Foundation. She came to the YMCA with many other accomplishments as well.
Greco earned a Master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism Innovation from Syracuse University and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Public Relations from Utica College.
“I am honored to be in a position to help the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley grow and enhance a culture committed to serving every member of our community,” Greco said
The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley serves Rome, Oneida and New Hartford and offers programs and services for families.